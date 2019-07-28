Home States Odisha

New wards run into legal hurdle in Odisha's Rourkela

Before upgradation to Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality had 33 wards with total population of 2.74 lakh.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Caught in a legal tangle and local protests, development work in the seven new wards in the city that were chalked out in 2015 has yet to take-off.

Even as the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has begun to make an attempt in the direction by constituting ward committees in all 40 wards including the new ones, the move has again been put to question with former Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati terming it illegal.

For upgradation to corporation and to create 40 wards, the civic body needed minimum population of three lakh. Thus, Jagda and part of Jhartarang gram panchayats were merged to RMC. 

However, the move was disputed in the High Court which issued a stay on the merger. With the order in force, the creation of new wards and formation of ward committees are illegal and a gimmick to confuse people, Senapati alleged.

The notification for formation of the RMC with inclusion of these two GPs was issued on November 14, 2014. In February 2015, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department had issued another notification declaring restructuring of RMC wards from 33 to 40.

In March 2015, the High Court, acting on two writ petitions filed by tribals, passed an interim order staying the merger.

The department is yet to take steps to vacate the order. Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi said the RMC could not take up development works or render its services to the new wards amid objection by a section of tribals.

He said corporation is making renewed efforts in the direction.

