Home States Odisha

Odisha government to launch common scholarship portal for students

The ‘Odisha State Scholarship Portal’ will be developed as a single digital platform for all scholarship schemes and maintained by Odisha Computer Application Centre.

Published: 28th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to launch a common scholarship portal for the benefit of meritorious students who often fail to apply due to ignorance.

The ‘Odisha State Scholarship Portal’ will be developed as a single digital platform for all scholarship schemes and maintained by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

An official of the Higher Education Department said OCAC will provide modules in the common portal for data analytics and blockchain for helping departments taking data based on policy decisions.

“The common portal will go live from April 2020. OCAC has been asked to complete development, testing and trial run of the portal before that. Aadhaar authenticated e-KYC process will be explored for authentic disbursal of scholarship,” he informed.

As per the decision taken at a recent high level meeting, pre-metric Unified District Information System of Education (UDISE) database of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) and Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and post-metric database of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will be used for developing a comprehensive ‘Student Registry’ by the OCAC.

The departments will then take necessary steps to provide application programme interface for real-time sharing of data with the scholarship portal and OCAC will define the data sharing protocol.

The portal will be integrated in the iFMS to have an end-to-end scholarship disbursement process without any human intervention.

The student registry can also be used for delivery of many other benefits like financial incentives to school students for purchase of bi-cycles by School and Mass Education Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha State Scholarship Portal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp