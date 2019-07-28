Paradip link to Cuttack serial killings?

By Express News Service

PARADIP: It has been 28 days since two mentally unstable persons were found murdered on the roadside in the port city. With no leads in the case, police are now suspecting that the incident may be linked to the murder of three persons in Cuttack. The bodies of the two persons were found in Nehru Bangla area in Paradip police limits on June 30. The cause of the death has not yet been ascertained although it is being suspected that it was the handiwork of a psychopath killer.

Paradip Marine IIC Pradyumna Behera said they have not yet got any clues in the murders but its link with Cuttack serial killings cannot be ruled out. “We have not yet received the postmortem report but investigation to unravel the mystery is on,” he said. Behera said photographs and details of the bodies were sent to other states to ascertain whether it matched the profile of any missing persons. But there has been no positive response yet, he said.

Police had recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood on a roadside. A blood stained stone was recovered from the spot. It is suspected that the victims were murdered at one place while their bodies were thrown 250 metre apart. There is no CCTV camera in Nehru Bangla area and the one installed at fishing harbour is not functioning. This has made the task tough for the police.