Home States Odisha

Paradip link to Cuttack serial killings?

 It has been 28 days since two mentally unstable persons were found murdered on the roadside in the port city.

Published: 28th July 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  It has been 28 days since two mentally unstable persons were found murdered on the roadside in the port city. With no leads in the case, police are now suspecting that the incident may be linked to the murder of three persons in Cuttack. The bodies of the two persons were found in Nehru Bangla area in Paradip police limits on June 30. The cause of the death has not yet been ascertained although it is being suspected that it was the handiwork of a psychopath killer. 

Paradip Marine IIC Pradyumna Behera said they have not yet got any clues in the murders but its link with Cuttack serial killings cannot be ruled out. “We have not yet received the postmortem report but investigation to unravel the mystery is on,” he said. Behera said photographs and details of the bodies were sent to other states to ascertain whether it matched the profile of any missing persons. But there has been no positive response yet, he said. 

Police had recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood on a roadside. A blood stained stone was recovered from the spot. It is suspected that the victims were murdered at one place while their bodies were thrown 250 metre apart. There is no CCTV camera in Nehru Bangla area and the one installed at fishing harbour is not functioning. This has made the task tough for the police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp