Rain cheer for worried farmers

Low lying areas in both Koraput, Malkangiri districts waterlogged; schools closed 

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE : Incessant  rains have brought smile back on the faces of farmers. In the last 48 hours, the district has received an average of 117.17 mm of rains. While Korukonda block recorded the highest of 142 mm rainfall, lowest of 90 mm was reported from Kalimela block within this period, said District Emergency Officer Pramod Kumar Behera.  

Water flowing over the low lying
bridge near Chalanguda in
Malkangiri district on Saturday
The rainfall has come as a big relief for farmers who could not take up sowing and transplantation of paddy saplings in wake of 25 per cent deficit rainfall. Deputy Director of Agriculture Rama Chandra Pattnaik said the deficit rainfall has been met by incessant rainfall in the last two days and this will pave way to sowing of paddy seeds and transplantation of saplings at some places.

The downpour, however, has left low lying areas of Malkangiri town waterlogged. Level of waterbodies surrounding Tarlakota, Korukonda, MV 11, Potteru and Pengam is increasing and if rains continue, the low-lying bridges in these areas might be submerged.In Koraput district, life has come to a standstill due to torrential rains for the past three days. Water level in rivers like Indravati, Saveri, Saptadhara and Patali is increasing as 57 mm rainfall has been recorded in the catchment areas in last three days.

However, water level in Upper Kolab dam reservoir still remained at 847 metres, three metres below the full reservoir level on Saturday.Some schools in Kotpad block, located close to Indravati river, have been closed due to rising water level of the river and its tributaries. Ghumar High School in the block has been closed for the last two days as water entered its premises.

