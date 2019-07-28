Rains to continue till August first week in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers of the state who have been waiting for rains to revive their crops and kick start agriculture activities, now have a ray of hope.

The much-awaited rainfall activity will remain above normal across Odisha till August first week, an official of India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.In its special bulletin the IMD stated that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area now lies over north-Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand.

The low pressure which has triggered rainfall activities at various places in the State during the last 48 hours will continue till July 29.

Under its impact heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Koraput, Khurda, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Boudh during the next 48 hours. However, the rainfall activities will not stop here.

Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said another low pressure is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on July 31 leading to heavy rainfall in most parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Due to possible formation of another low pressure, rainfall activities in the State will remain above normal till August first week. The increasing rainfall activities is expected to bring down the deficit which at present remains around 27 per cent less than the average, he added.

As per the statistics provided by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi, rainfall activities has remained normal only in seven districts of the state this monsoon between June 1 and July 26 while 18 districts have recorded a deficit rainfall of 19 to 39 per cent.

Likewise, five districts of Angul, Gajapati, Boudh, Deogarh and Sundargarh have recorded a severe deficit rainfall of 39 to 59 per cent during this period.

The government has already stated that crop production may get affected if rainfall activity does not increase in these areas in the coming days.