Residents of 6 GPs cut off as bridge washed away

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Six gram panchayats have been cut off from Kalyansinghpur block headquarters after a temporary bridge over Kalyani river was washed away following heavy rain in the upstream of the river on Friday night.The temporary bridge was constructed by the Rural Works division in November 2017 at a cost of `5 lakh to restore communication to the cut-off areas after the main bridge was washed away on July 15 the same year.

The temporary bridge had been serving as a vital link between the cut-off areas and the block headquarters.Till the bridge is repaired, residents of the affected villages including Parshalli, Sunakhandi, Palama, Kandha Katipada and Pujariguda gram panchayats of Kalyansinghpur will have to walk for at least 20 km to reach the block headquarters.

Sources said with the collapse of the bridge, school students, patients, pregnant women and the differently-abled will be the worst sufferers. The bridge was also a vital link between the particularly vulnerable tribal group Dongaria Kondhs of Niyamgiri hills and the rest of the district.BDO Anup Panda said alternative arrangements, including bus service, will be made for providing communication to the affected population.