Rise in filaria cases causes concern in Odisha's Dhenkanal 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district is witnessing a rise in filariasis incidence despite government-sponsored campaigns and interventions for prevention and control of the diseases being carried out since 2004.

More than 1 per cent detection rate has been reported from several areas including Barhasingh in Khajuriakata and Dudhakateni in Beltikiri block.

Overall filariasis incidence in the district has managed a slim drop from 1 per cent in 2012 to 0.8 per cent now but many pockets have recorded a rise beyond one per cent, which has posed a major worry for the Health officials.

Officials attributed the situation to non-compliance to the mass drug administration (MDA) campaign, particularly in tribal pockets. Tribals are not taking tablets despite organisiation of MDA drives in the villages.

In tribal pockets of Kankadahada and Parjang blocks, language has become a big barrier as the people are not able to understand the importance of MDA and its role in keeping the disease at bay.

Further, it is tough for the ASHA workers to explain the facts about the disease and its prevention in these blocks owing to absence of audio-visual communication, sources said.

CDMO Dr Niranjan Mishra said the need of the hour is to ensure coordination among stakeholders to promote awareness on MDA.

He said MDA will once again be launched from August 8 to 10 in all gram panchayats in the district.

Official sources said 33 filaria cases were recorded in 2018 of which 16 were detected in Khajuriakata. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has directed health officials to sensitise people on a mission mode.