Home States Odisha

Scanty rain slows down kharif cultivation in Odisha's Kalahandi

Water in reservoir of Indravati project, which is considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, is lying low due to lack of rains in the catchment areas.

Published: 28th July 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district 10 tribal farmers were killed allegedly over a land dispute. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Inadequate rainfall has hit kharif cultivation in Kalahandi district. With farmers sowing seeds and transplanting saplings of different crops, including paddy and cotton, lack of rains has left them worried.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Antaryami Malik, said farm activities have stopped due to water scarcity and erratic rainfall. Even the reservoirs of Indravati Major Irrigation project and 114 minor irrigation projects do not have sufficient water now.

Water in reservoir of Indravati project, which is considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, is lying low due to lack of rains in the catchment areas.

As on Saturday, the reservoir level of the project was 630.49 metre as against the optimum level of 642 metre.

In July last year, water level in the reservoir stood at 633 metre and it was 632.7 metre in 2017.

General Manager of hydropower corporation in Mukhiguda, Asis Kumar Mohanty, said as there was some rainfall on Friday and Saturday, they are hopeful that the situation will improve in the ensuing days.

In Hati barrage, as against the highest pond level of 265 metre, the present level is 240 metre and 6.50 cumec water is being released into the right canal and 21.89 cumec in left canal.

Of 2,01,857 hectare targeted to be brought under paddy cultivation, broadcasting of seeds has been done in 93,693 hectare and transplantation of saplings in only 1,315 hectare due to scanty rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crops Odisha farmers Kalahandi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp