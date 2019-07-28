Home States Odisha

Sloppy probe lands man, son in jail

The two of Purunapani village are in jail for murder of a woman who is alive

Published: 28th July 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A man and his son have spent the last four months in prison in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly murdering the latter’s wife, who is still alive. Such an incident has come to the fore, where a 52-year-old Sunaram Naik and his 34-year-old son Sanjay have been behind bars for the murder they did not commit. The father and son from Purunapani village were arrested for the murder of the latter’s 23-year-old wife Raimani Bankira, daughter of Babulu Bankira of Dhangidimuta village. 

Sanjay and Raimani were married on March 21 this year but on April 22, the wife went missing. After failing in his attempts to trace her, Sanjay lodged a missing report with Suleipat police outpost the same day and also informed her father. The next day, Raimani’s uncle Mohan Bankira also lodged a complaint with Badampahar police. 

On April 27, the decomposed body of a woman was recovered by Badampahar police from Pahadapur forest near Purunapani village. Mohan and others rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of Raimani. Basing on a complaint filed by Mohan, police arrested Sunaram and Sanjay under Section 302 of IPC. Both were remanded in judicial custody in Rairangpur Sub-Jail after their bail was rejected by the SDJM court, Rairangpur. 

In course of investigation, on July 17, police went to Dhangidimuta village to collect the blood sample of Raimani’s mother Chandamani for DNA matching with the body, but could not find her there. The police team then went to Chandamani’s paternal village Kulibedha in Keonjhar village. They could not trace her there as well. 

However, the police, acting on a tip-off went to Cuttack and to their surprise, they not only found her but also her daughter Raimani there. Both were brought to Badampahar where their statements were recorded. Investigating officer Shasadhar Sethi said, Chandamani had moved to Cuttack in search of work and had taken Raimani along.

The mother and daughter had not told anybody and the reason for doing so is being ascertained. Sethi said Raimani was produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court on the day for identification. Meanwhile, questions are now being raised over the identity of the woman whose decomposed body was found in the forest near Purunapani village. 

How police got it wrong
Sanjay and Raimani were married on March 21 this year but on April 22, the wife went missing
On April 27, the decomposed body of a woman was recovered by Badampahar police from Pahadapur forest near Purunapani village
Basing on a complaint filed by the Raimani’s uncle, police arrested Sunaram and Sanjay under Section 302 of IPC 
Acting on a tip-off, police  went to Cuttack and to their surprise, they not only found her but also her daughter Raimani there

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp