Sloppy probe lands man, son in jail

BARIPADA: A man and his son have spent the last four months in prison in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly murdering the latter’s wife, who is still alive. Such an incident has come to the fore, where a 52-year-old Sunaram Naik and his 34-year-old son Sanjay have been behind bars for the murder they did not commit. The father and son from Purunapani village were arrested for the murder of the latter’s 23-year-old wife Raimani Bankira, daughter of Babulu Bankira of Dhangidimuta village.

Sanjay and Raimani were married on March 21 this year but on April 22, the wife went missing. After failing in his attempts to trace her, Sanjay lodged a missing report with Suleipat police outpost the same day and also informed her father. The next day, Raimani’s uncle Mohan Bankira also lodged a complaint with Badampahar police.

On April 27, the decomposed body of a woman was recovered by Badampahar police from Pahadapur forest near Purunapani village. Mohan and others rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of Raimani. Basing on a complaint filed by Mohan, police arrested Sunaram and Sanjay under Section 302 of IPC. Both were remanded in judicial custody in Rairangpur Sub-Jail after their bail was rejected by the SDJM court, Rairangpur.

In course of investigation, on July 17, police went to Dhangidimuta village to collect the blood sample of Raimani’s mother Chandamani for DNA matching with the body, but could not find her there. The police team then went to Chandamani’s paternal village Kulibedha in Keonjhar village. They could not trace her there as well.

However, the police, acting on a tip-off went to Cuttack and to their surprise, they not only found her but also her daughter Raimani there. Both were brought to Badampahar where their statements were recorded. Investigating officer Shasadhar Sethi said, Chandamani had moved to Cuttack in search of work and had taken Raimani along.

The mother and daughter had not told anybody and the reason for doing so is being ascertained. Sethi said Raimani was produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court on the day for identification. Meanwhile, questions are now being raised over the identity of the woman whose decomposed body was found in the forest near Purunapani village.

How police got it wrong

