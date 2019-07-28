Soon, Odisha police to start patrol highways to check on crimes 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to prevent crimes on highways, Odisha Police will soon launch patrolling on important sections across state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting on present Law and Order scenario in the state chaired by DGP Dr RP Sharma in Cuttack.

During the meeting, Dr Sharma also interacted with Commissioner of Police, Superintendents of Police and DCPs through video conferencing.

As per the decisions taken at a meeting highway patrolling will be introduced on highway stretches between Laxmannath to Girisola, Bhubaneswar to Puri, Manguli to Sambalpur, Sambalpur to Rourkela, Sambalpur to Shohela within a month.

Road safety measures will to be taken up seriously throughout the state by the SPs and enforcement drives will be expedited to reduce the fatalities of road accidents.

Special measures will also be taken to nab the drug suppliers and ganja smugglers in the state, while the SPs of all districts will launch a special drive to expedite investigation for early closure of pending cases.

The DGP asked SPs to monitor law and order situation and monitor budgetary allocations for their proper and timely allocation.

DGP also called upon the SPs to work sincerely for improving the rate of conviction in the state.

Officials said for the first time State Advocate General Ashok Parija, along with his team of officers attended the meeting and interacted with the SPs and other senior officers on effective coordination between AG office and Police.