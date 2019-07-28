Home States Odisha

Soon, Odisha police to start patrol highways to check on crimes 

Road safety measures will to be taken up seriously throughout the state by the SPs and enforcement drives will be expedited to reduce the fatalities of road accidents.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With an aim to prevent crimes on highways, Odisha Police will soon launch patrolling on important sections across state. 

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting on present Law and Order scenario in the state chaired by DGP Dr RP Sharma in Cuttack.

During the meeting, Dr Sharma also interacted with Commissioner of Police, Superintendents of Police and DCPs through video conferencing. 

As per the decisions taken at a meeting highway patrolling will be introduced on highway stretches between Laxmannath to Girisola, Bhubaneswar to Puri, Manguli to Sambalpur, Sambalpur to Rourkela, Sambalpur to Shohela within a month. 

Road safety measures will to be taken up seriously throughout the state by the SPs and enforcement drives will be expedited to reduce the fatalities of road accidents.

Special measures will also be taken to nab the drug suppliers and ganja smugglers in the state, while the SPs of all districts will launch a special drive to expedite investigation for early closure of pending cases.

The DGP asked SPs to monitor law and order situation and monitor budgetary allocations for their proper and timely allocation. 

DGP also called upon the SPs to work sincerely for improving the rate of conviction in the state. 

Officials said for the first time State Advocate General Ashok Parija, along with his team of officers attended the meeting and interacted with the SPs and other senior officers on effective coordination between AG office and Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha police Odisha highways Odisha crime
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp