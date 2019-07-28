Home States Odisha

Sunflower growers face distress sale

With no opportunities to market their oilseeds, sunflower farmers from Jhankarpali panchayat in Rengali block have fallen victim to distress sale. 

Published: 28th July 2019 02:29 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With no opportunities to market their oilseeds, sunflower farmers from Jhankarpali panchayat in Rengali block have fallen victim to distress sale. A farmer from Kusumdihi village Subal Kharsel has submitted a memorandum to Collector Subham Saxena pleading for initiation of measures to alleviate the problems of sunflower farmers in the region.

With focus on crop diversification and use of fallow land after paddy harvest to augment farmer income, the Agriculture department has been promoting sunflower cultivation through the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP) under National Food Security Mission in the region since last year. Under the scheme, sunflower was cultivated on around 25 hectare of land and farmers were provided free seeds and fertiliser along with financial assistance of `4,000 per hectare. 

Farmers, including Kharsel, from the region were encouraged by the scheme. He cultivated sunflower on his 12 acre of land and invested `2.5 lakh for buying necessary equipment and other inputs. The farmers’ land was inspected by officials of the department and progress of the crop evaluated at every stage.Despite inadequate rainfall and loss of crop, Kharsel managed to produce nearly 50 quintal of oilseeds. However, four months down the line, with no provision to market their produce and in the absence of processing facilities, Kharsel and others are finding it tough to sell the oil seeds. 

As their credit term is over, they are burdened with the responsibility of repaying their loans. The worst sufferers are the small farmers who had availed loans from individual money  lenders. Kharsel has requested the Collector to take up the matter with the Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) and arrange marketing facilities for oil seeds.

Sambalpur DDA Khagendra Jena said though the Collector has discussed the matter with him, there is no immediate solution to the problem. “During my visit to the areas with department officials before harvesting, we had asked the farmers to let us know if they face problems in marketing the seeds. However, they did not inform us about their issues,” he added. Jena, however, assured to take up the matter with the higher authorities of the department.

Cash Crop
25 ha
covered under sunflower cultivation
`4,000
per ha financial assistance 
`2.5L
invested by Subal Kharsel for farming

