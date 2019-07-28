Home States Odisha

Teacher crunch halts smart classes in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Shortage of teachers in high schools, where smart classes for Class IX and X are set to be launched on a pilot basis, has emerged as a matter of concern. 

The smart class project was brought in by former Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan. A team of officials was sent to Bihar for training on conducting such classes.

However, its implementation is uncertain owing to shortage of headmasters and teachers in the schools.

As per reports, as many as 108 out of 133 high schools in the district do not have headmasters.

Similarly, 70 per cent posts of teachers in Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, Hindi and Sports are vacant for years.

The last recruitment to these posts was conducted in 2016. District Education Officer Sudhananda Parida said smart classes will be launched in the high schools once the required equipment and funds are arranged for the purpose.   

