Tension in Odisha's Baliapal for second day for fair probe on minor's death, IIC shifted

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension prevailed at Baliapal and Uluda in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday as locals continued their protest demanding a fair probe into the death of 15-year-old boy Bijay Dalei.

Irate locals and family members alleged that Bijay was murdered and his body was hung inside Rajdhani Hotel and Dhaba by the owner Shahbuddin.

Circumstantial evidence indicated a clear case of murder as the body bore multiple injuries including his private parts, they stated.

On Friday, the angry locals had attacked Baliapal IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya for arriving at the spot an hour after being intimated about the incident.

They had also set the hotel on fire.On Saturday morning, they staged dharna at Uluda Square and blocked Baliapal-Kamarda road demanding proper investigation into the incident.

Kamarda police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which, the body was cremated at Uluda village.

Police said a case under section 302 of IPC against Shahbuddin has been registered and efforts are on to nab him.

One platoon of police force has been deployed in Baliapal to maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the injured IIC has been transferred to Balasore police headquarters and IIC of Remuna Ranjit Kumar Prusty posted at Baliapal.