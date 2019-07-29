Home States Odisha

92 hamlets to become revenue villages in Odisha

The district administration had received 92 proposals to convert hamlets into revenue villages. Following this, the land settlement wing of Revenue department earlier had taken up a drive to assess. 

Picture for representational purposes (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration has geared up its machinery to convert 92 hamlets into revenue villages. Ahead of the survey work, the administration recently organised an orientation programme for the revenue officials in the presence of Sub-Collectors of Kamakshyanagar, Dhenkanal and Hindol. Additional District Magistrate Purna Chandra Mishra imparted training on procedures and guidelines to all the revenue officials.

As per the guidelines, a hamlet having a population of at least 200 will get new revenue village status. Any hamlet separated from revenue village by a natural barrier can also be considered for the new status. 
Before sending its recommendation to the Board of Revenue, the district administration will now consider various issues like village boundary, population, natural barriers, geographical locations, village forest, water bodies, natural resources and other factors during survey, which will begin soon.

Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said during the orientation programme, the boundary change proceedings were initiated. If required, technology will be adopted for the digitisation of records and assessment of remote forest hamlets, he added.

On the other hand, people of nine hamlets, which were converted into revenue villages by the Board of Revenue six years ago, are yet to get Government benefits, including budget allocation due to administrative apathy.

