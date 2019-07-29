Home States Odisha

Board of Secondary Education to digitise database of students soon

With the process of digitisation of database by BSE at the completion stage, the matriculation passed students will soon be able to get their mark sheets and certificates at the click of a mouse.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the process of digitisation of the database by BSE at the completion stage, the matriculation passed students will soon be able to get their mark sheets and certificates at the click of a mouse.
The authorities of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) initiated the process to ensure easy accessibility of the students to their matriculation examination-related documents.

“Scanning of all old certificates and other examination-related documents including registration number, mark sheets, pass and migration certificates from the year 1956 have already been completed and the process of data entry is on,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum. The process is expected to be completed within a month after which students can get their matriculation examination-related documents online, she said. 

In the last 64 years, lakhs of students have appeared the Matriculation examinations and their records like registration number, mark sheets and pass certificates have been maintained manually. 
Every year, at least six lakh students appear in the examination. Whenever a student requests for a duplicate mark sheet or a copy of the pass certificate, it takes at least a month’s time to issue the same. With digitisation, this can be done within a few hours and there will be no need to search the record room. 
 “Students need not run to board to apply for these certificates. They can apply for these online from their homes or from common service centres,” Begum said and added that there would also be a facility to pay the fees online. 

The digitisation process will also help in maintaining the decade-old records properly and permanently. Though the record rooms are in good condition, the old documents are turning brittle and getting damaged. The BSE had proposed and initiated steps for digitisation work in 2017 with an aim to preserve the old records permanently and provide the online facility to students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Board of Secondary Education Odisha BSE president Jahan Ara Begum
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp