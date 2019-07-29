Board of Secondary Education to digitise database of students soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the process of digitisation of the database by BSE at the completion stage, the matriculation passed students will soon be able to get their mark sheets and certificates at the click of a mouse.

The authorities of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) initiated the process to ensure easy accessibility of the students to their matriculation examination-related documents.

“Scanning of all old certificates and other examination-related documents including registration number, mark sheets, pass and migration certificates from the year 1956 have already been completed and the process of data entry is on,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum. The process is expected to be completed within a month after which students can get their matriculation examination-related documents online, she said.

In the last 64 years, lakhs of students have appeared the Matriculation examinations and their records like registration number, mark sheets and pass certificates have been maintained manually.

Every year, at least six lakh students appear in the examination. Whenever a student requests for a duplicate mark sheet or a copy of the pass certificate, it takes at least a month’s time to issue the same. With digitisation, this can be done within a few hours and there will be no need to search the record room.

“Students need not run to board to apply for these certificates. They can apply for these online from their homes or from common service centres,” Begum said and added that there would also be a facility to pay the fees online.

The digitisation process will also help in maintaining the decade-old records properly and permanently. Though the record rooms are in good condition, the old documents are turning brittle and getting damaged. The BSE had proposed and initiated steps for digitisation work in 2017 with an aim to preserve the old records permanently and provide the online facility to students.