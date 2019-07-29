Home States Odisha

Check dams on nullahs to tide over water crisis of Sambalpur farmers

The district administration has decided to construct check dams on nullahs to tide over water crisis faced by farmers during kharif season due to erratic rainfall. 

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has decided to construct check dams on nullahs to tide over water crisis faced by farmers during Kharif season due to erratic rainfall. In the first phase, dams will be set up on nullahs flowing in Jamankira block for irrigation. 

Project Director of DRDA Sukanta Tripathy said the administration has planned to conserve water for irrigation by constructing check dams on nullahs. A decision has been taken to construct as many check dams as possible in all the nine blocks to conserve water for agriculture during the water-stressed condition, he added.  

Officials of Irrigation department have already been asked to identify suitable locations for construction of check dams on various nullahs in Jamankira block. They have also been asked to conduct a survey and submit a report at the earliest. Subsequently, check dams will be constructed in other blocks, he added. 
Of the 1,93,674 hectare (ha) of cultivable land in the district, 90,873 ha is irrigated during the current Kharif season. The non-irrigated land solely depends on monsoon for cultivation.

With erratic rainfall during monsoon becoming a regular phenomenon, farmers of the district have been facing water crisis in the Kharif season. As a result, agricultural activities have been delayed in the district.
Sources said the district has received 269.98 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 28 against normal rainfall of 429.5 mm in July. Similarly, the district had received only 140.32 mm rainfall in June against normal rainfall of 221 mm.

Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya vice-president Samiti Umesh Mishra said check dam is a good source for irrigation and it will increase irrigation potential and boost agriculture in the district. 

