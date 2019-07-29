Home States Odisha

Four years after, maternal care centre to get a new lease of life at Sambalpur Hospital

Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena on Friday announced that the Dr Janardhan Pujhari Matrumangal Kendra in Golebazar will be renovated.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Janardhan Pujhari Matrumangal Kendra in Golebazar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena on Friday announced that the Dr Janardhan Pujhari Matrumangal Kendra in Golebazar will be renovated.

Saxena said the maternal and child healthcare centre, which has been lying defunct for more than four years, will be renovated for the welfare of people. The facility was used as Government hospital until 1944 and was later shifted to the present location at the district headquarters hospital.

The facility was then re-established as a dedicated healthcare centre for women and child health. Managed by the municipality, it saw patients not only from Sambalpur but also from other nearby districts.

The building has a delivery room, breastfeeding room, vaccination ward, air-conditioned operation theatre, pathology lab, paediatric ICU, indoor and outdoor clinic, medicine counter and other basic amenities like water and electricity along with five cabins, which was constructed with the support of voluntary donors.
At one time, the facility was used by hundreds of pregnant women for delivery and also for consultation. Generally, there should a permanent Gynaecologist, Paediatric specialist and a general doctor at the healthcare centre. However, during 2014-15, the centre was left with only one doctor who was later transferred following which the facility turned inoperative.

All this while, the premises of the hospital was used as a parking space. During his visit to the facility, the Collector found that the equipment and apparatus in the hospital were obsolete. After the visit on Saturday, he formed a committee comprising Chief District Medical Officer, SMC Commissioner, SMC Health Inspector and a few other officials and directed them to submit a report after evaluating the necessary development required in the centre to chalk out the future course of action in order to make it functional at the earliest.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena Dr Janardhan Pujhari Matrumangal Kendra Golebazar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp