Four years after, maternal care centre to get a new lease of life at Sambalpur Hospital

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena on Friday announced that the Dr Janardhan Pujhari Matrumangal Kendra in Golebazar will be renovated.

Saxena said the maternal and child healthcare centre, which has been lying defunct for more than four years, will be renovated for the welfare of people. The facility was used as Government hospital until 1944 and was later shifted to the present location at the district headquarters hospital.

The facility was then re-established as a dedicated healthcare centre for women and child health. Managed by the municipality, it saw patients not only from Sambalpur but also from other nearby districts.

The building has a delivery room, breastfeeding room, vaccination ward, air-conditioned operation theatre, pathology lab, paediatric ICU, indoor and outdoor clinic, medicine counter and other basic amenities like water and electricity along with five cabins, which was constructed with the support of voluntary donors.

At one time, the facility was used by hundreds of pregnant women for delivery and also for consultation. Generally, there should a permanent Gynaecologist, Paediatric specialist and a general doctor at the healthcare centre. However, during 2014-15, the centre was left with only one doctor who was later transferred following which the facility turned inoperative.

All this while, the premises of the hospital was used as a parking space. During his visit to the facility, the Collector found that the equipment and apparatus in the hospital were obsolete. After the visit on Saturday, he formed a committee comprising Chief District Medical Officer, SMC Commissioner, SMC Health Inspector and a few other officials and directed them to submit a report after evaluating the necessary development required in the centre to chalk out the future course of action in order to make it functional at the earliest.

