Odisha Human Rights Protection Cell begins probe into Baliapal minor boy death

Published: 29th July 2019 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A five-member team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyanarayan Das and DSP Ranjit Nayak from Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of the State police headquarters, on Saturday went to Baliapal police station to probe the death of 15-year-old boy Bijay Dalei.

Former Baliapal IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya, who was shifted to Balasore police headquarters after the incident, Jaleswar SDPO Sudarshan Das and Basta SDPO Ranjit Prusty appeared before the HRPC team on Sunday. The officials later visited Uluda village and met the parents of the deceased and interacted with locals.

Speaking to media persons, the ASP said the HRPC team will inquire into the incident from all angles and submit its report to the higher authorities soon. 

Locals informed the officials that Bijay, who was working in Rajdhani Hotel and Dhaba for last two years, was murdered and his body was hung inside the hotel by its owner Shahbuddin. 

More than 10 platoons of police force have been deployed at Kamarda Chowk, Palia, Baliapal block office and hospital, and local market to avoid any untoward incident. 

