Odisha received 50 per cent less rainfall this month

A decline in the water level of Upper Kolab Irrigation Project has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers

Published: 29th July 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delayed monsoon and scanty rainfall in the last two months has put the farmers of Koraput district in a fix as only 50 per cent of the cultivation process has been completed till date for the ensuing Kharif season. 

Around 50 per cent less rainfall was recorded this month as compared to last year and this is stated to be the main reason for the delay in the cultivation process in the district. As per reports, monsoon reached the district in the third week of June and has been active after the second week of July. Delay in the arrival of monsoon has had a cascading effect on sowing of seeds which was started only in the last week of June this year. Farm activity was delayed by six weeks.

Paddy is supposed to be cultivated on around one lakh acre of land during the Kharif season this year but only 50,000 acre of land has been prepared till date for cropping and farm activities. In the rest of the land, the process is likely to be completed by August.

A decline in the water level of Upper Kolab Irrigation Project has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers. The water level in the dam at present is 847.7 metre, around 3 metres less than last year. Water can be supplied to the farmlands if the water level of the dam exceeds 850 metres with around 300 mm rainfall in the catchment area. A senior engineer of Upper Kolab Irrigation Project said the officials are keeping a watch on the situation. Sources said the water level in the dam is at its lowest in the last five years.
 

