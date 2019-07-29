Police seek protection

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Police Association (OPA) on Sunday demanded protection for police personnel after an Inspector-ranked officer in Baliapal faced mob fury following the death of a minor boy in a dhaba under mysterious circumstances two days back.

Condemning frequent attacks on police officers, the OPA, a body of state cadre officers, sought formulation of a separate law for the protection of police personnel. OPA president Satyajit Mishra said police personnel are feeling unsafe following frequent attacks on them by the public.

“It is time the State Government constituted a special law to protect the police personnel from facing public ire,” he told media persons. The way officers in Bhadrak, Ganjam, Bhubaneswar and Baliapal were brutally attacked by the public is condemnable, he said.

Officers across ranks are feeling unsafe though they are trying to win the confidence of the public through programmes like Ama Police, Senior Citizen Security Committee, the association said.

The OPA also urged the Government to fill up vacancies and enhance the sanctioned strength prepared on basis of 2011 census and demanded separation of law and order and investigation.