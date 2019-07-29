Home States Odisha

Power supply to Odisha's 80 villages snapped

Power supply has been disrupted in around 80 villages of Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks as incessant rainfall in the past few days has caused a collapse in the supply infrastructure. 

Published: 29th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Power supply has been disrupted in around 80 villages of Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks as incessant rainfall in the past few days has caused a collapse in the supply infrastructure. 

Sources said hundreds of electricity poles that were erected a month back by Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) in the aftermath of cyclone Fani have collapsed while newly installed substations have broken down.

It is alleged that sub-standard work undertaken by contractors in connivance with CESU officials led to the situation. Around 6,000 electricity poles and 106 transformers were damaged due to the cyclone in Jagatsinghpur Electricity Division. 

Around 32 electricity poles of LT lines and eight 11 KV poles installed along the road from Kantuar to Gadama village were damaged in the rains. Besides, three transformers of Raghunathpur electrical section also sustained considerable damage. It has been three days since power was snapped to the villages in the two blocks. 

Sarpanch of Arana panchayat Sudeshna Pattnaik alleged that lack of supervision and sub-standard works resulted in the power outage. She said electricity has not yet been restored to around 12 villages in Arana panchayat. 

Sources said, the contractors instead of ensuring quality, stressed on early completion of restoration works after the cyclone. While electricity poles are required to be installed in 5 feet deep pits, the contractors had dug 2-3 feet. Besides, the base of the poles was not made of concrete as is the norm, owing to which they were uprooted due to rains, locals alleged.  

Executive Engineer, CESU Jagdish Charan Sahoo said work is on for restoring power in the affected areas. He said the concrete structure will be constructed after the monsoon to ensure that the electricity poles do not suffer damage and also to avert any mishap. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Fani Central Electricity Supply Utility Raghunathpur odisha electricity
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp