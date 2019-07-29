Home States Odisha

Rain, Maoist bandh hit normal life in Malkangiri

Normal life was paralysed in the tribal-dominated district on Sunday due to  torrential rains and bandh called by Maoists to observe Martyr’s Week. 

Malkangiri

By Express News Service

The district headquarters town remained cut off from Motu, Kalimela and MV-79 as two-foot water flowed over bridges near Kangrukonda and Potteru on NH-326 following incessant rains. Commuters were left stranded for several hours.

Despite fear of being swept away, the villagers braved strong current and crossed the bridge. Road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela was severely affected and people were left marooned. 
Malkangiri district has been experiencing heavy torrential rains. The district has recorded 174.83 mm in the last three days. Several roads were also submerged due to rainwater. Similarly, water was flowing on low-lying bridges at Korukonda, Tarlakota, MV-11 and Pandripani and roads are likely to be submerged any time. 

Met officials have predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapara, Kalahandi and Balangir districts over the next 24 hours. 

On the other hand, normal life was thrown out of gear with the beginning of  Martyr’s Week on Sunday. Vehicular traffic was badly affected as all State-run OSRTC buses remained off the road. The OSRTC authorities have suspended  bus services in the area till the completion of the week on August 3 as a preventive measure to avert any untoward incident.

As many as 23 OSRTC bus services plying on Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada routes have been suspended. However, business establishments remained opened across the district. A few private buses were seen plying in the district. 

Meanwhile, the Maoists paid tributes to slain leaders at the martyrs’ pylons erected in remote areas under Kalimela, Podia, Mathili and Chitrakonda blocks on the first day of the week.

