Surge in violence against minors in Sundargarh

Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra said since June 19, four gang-rape cases were reported from Sundargarh police district with two cases reported at Sadar police station (PS).

Odisha Police begin probe into alleged rape of HIV positive girl in shelter home.

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A surge in violence against women and minors continues to be a disturbing trend in Sundargarh district. At least six gang-rape cases and as many rape cases have been reported from across the district in the last 40 days.

Incidentally, in most cases, the victims were minor girls. Stringent law to deal with such offences do not seem to deter the culprits as most of them, especially juveniles, are ignorant of it. Worse, the police and administrative machinery have never made any community effort to educate the vulnerable people on this aspect. 

Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra said since June 19, four gang-rape cases were reported from Sundargarh police district with two cases reported at Sadar police station (PS), one at Bargaon PS and one at Birmitrapur PS. She said the accused in first three cases were arrested and in the Birmitrapur PS case, out of 10 accused, seven, including three minors, were nabbed. Three adults are still at large. In the Birmitrapur PS case, 10 culprits had gang-raped a 15-year-old girl of Kuanrmunda block and also video-graphed the incident on July 8. 

She further informed that since July 22, four rape cases were reported and in the Hemgir PS case, the 15-year-old victim was killed by a 21-year-old youth when she resisted rape. Soumya said in all the cases, the accused were arrested.  In the Rourkela police district, at least two gang-rape and as many rape cases were registered recently. In one such case, Brahmani Tarang police on July 16 arrested five persons, including a juvenile, after they forcibly took a 15-year-old girl to the dry bed of Sankh river near Chikatmati and committed the crime. 

