Home States Odisha

Three units of NTPC Kaniha power plant shut down

The agitation at Talcher Coalfield has plunged the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha power plant into a grave crisis as three of its 500 MW units have been shut down due to shortage of coal.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC, Power plant

Image of a NTPC power plant for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The agitation at Talcher Coalfield has plunged the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha power plant into a grave crisis as three of its 500 MW units have been shut down due to the shortage of coal.

Power supply to the consuming States has been drastically curtailed owing to the shutdown. Power production at the plant has declined to 1,000 MW per day against the normal of 3,000 MW. NTPC sources said power supply to Odisha too has been hit due to the shutdown. An NTPC official said due to the agitation, coal production and supply have come to a halt and the power plant has only 50,000-tonne coal in its stock.

The plant needs 55,000-tonne coal daily to run all its six units. The official said efforts are on to procure coal from other Coal India Limited subsidiaries and Singareni Coalfield to run the three units, which are still operational.

The agitation has also affected power plants of GMR, JSPL and JITPL. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) CMD B N Shukla said distress calls were received from several power stations which are grappling with acute shortage of coal. He said MCL had arranged four rakes of coal from Ib Valley of which three were meant for NTPC Kaniha and one for Nalco’s power plant. Shukla said efforts are on to end the stir by initiating dialogue with the agitators.

The local BJP unit, led by party’s State secretary Kalandi Samal, has been on agitation since four persons died in a mishap at Bharatpur coalmine of MCL a few days ago. The agitation has led to closure of all nine coal mines in Talcher. MCL offices too have stopped functioning due to the agitation. The party has been demanding that the district administration should certify safety measures in the coal mines, a compensation policy for accident victims and a high-level investigation into the mishap. Meanwhile, Angul Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said efforts are on to end the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talchwer NTPC Kaniha power plant GMR JSPL Kalandi Samal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp