Two held in Puri triple murder case

PURI: Two persons were arrested for their involvement in the sensational Patnaikia triple murder case.

The accused are Mitu Behera and Prahallad Behera of Sadanandpur village in Satyabadi police limits. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached eight.

Five other accused are yet to be apprehended. Puri SP Umashankar Dash said the accused were rounded up from a hideout in Khurda. During interrogation, they confessed to have committed the crime. The weapons used in the murder were recovered from them. They would be forwarded to court on Monday.

Three members of a family– Purna Chandra Behera, Krushna Behera and Panchua Behera– were allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons near Patnaikia Chowk under Satyabadi police limits in the district on July 14.