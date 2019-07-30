Basantpur Industrial estate faces ‘road block’ 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The industrial estate proposed to be developed by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco)’s at Basantpur is facing the hurdle of land encroachment. Idco had purchased 100 acre Government land in January 2008 for Rs two crore to develop the industrial estate. The project aimed at accommodating at least 100 industrial units and 10 entrepreneurs have already applied for land allotment to set up their units.

One entrepreneur has also evinced interest to set up a water park. But the land will be allotted to the eligible applicants after completion of road work which is stuck due to opposition by villagers who have encroached the approach road to the project area.

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said the demarcation for the approach road has already been completed but the work is yet to begin due to resistance by the villagers. They have told the district administration to take suitable measures. He further said there is no dearth of funds and work on the project will begin immediately after the land issue is resolved.

Basantpur industrial estate will be the second industrial estate of Idco in Sambalpur. Earlier, Idco had developed Sambalpur Industrial Estate at Baraipali in the city on 19.68 acre of land. The Sambalpur Industrial Estate houses 34 industrial units including pharmaceutical, printing and food processing industries. The strategically located Basantpur estate is well connected with National Highway 53 and has no problem with water supply.