Home States Odisha

Basantpur Industrial estate faces ‘road block’ 

The industrial estate proposed to be developed by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco)’s at Basantpur is facing the hurdle of land encroachment.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and IDCO CMD Sanjay Kumar handing over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The industrial estate proposed to be developed by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco)’s at Basantpur is facing the hurdle of land encroachment. Idco had purchased 100 acre Government land in January 2008 for Rs two crore to develop the industrial estate. The project aimed at accommodating at least 100 industrial units and 10 entrepreneurs have already applied for land allotment to set up their units.

One entrepreneur has also evinced interest to set up a water park. But the land will be allotted to the eligible applicants after completion of road work which is stuck due to opposition by villagers who have encroached the approach road to the project area.

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said the demarcation for the approach road has already been completed but the work is yet to begin due to resistance by the villagers. They have told the district administration to take suitable measures. He further said there is no dearth of funds and work on the project will begin immediately after the land issue is resolved.

Basantpur industrial estate will be the second industrial estate of Idco in Sambalpur. Earlier, Idco had developed Sambalpur Industrial Estate at Baraipali in the city on 19.68 acre of land. The Sambalpur Industrial Estate houses 34 industrial units including pharmaceutical, printing and food processing industries. The strategically located Basantpur estate is well connected with National Highway 53 and has no problem with water supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basantpur Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Idco industrial estate
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp