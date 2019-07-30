CM Naveen Patnaik rejects Opposition’s law and order charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dismissing Opposition allegations that law and order situation in Odisha is alarming, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asserted that people of the State have reposed faith in the governance model of his Government by electing it for the fifth consecutive time.“If the four and half crore people of Odisha have blessed our Government for the fifth consecutive time, it is because of the faith they have reposed in our governance model,” Naveen told the Assembly.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants of Home and General Administration departments, the Chief Minister said the State has not only maintained higher economic growth than the national average but has also attracted huge investments. This has been possible because of the peaceful situation in the State.

Reiterating that the overall law and order and crime situation in Odisha has remained largely under control, the Chief Minister said there has been a significant improvement in the LWE scenario in the State.

Responding to the Opposition attack over rising sexual assault against women and minor girls and abysmally low conviction rate in the State, Naveen said, “Protection of women, children and the weaker sections of the society is among the top most priorities of my Government.”

All rape incidents involving minor girls are being treated as red flag cases for better monitoring of investigation leading to increase in conviction rate. In order to improve the conviction rate and reduce pendency of cases, Naveen said the State Government has taken several measures by recruiting cadre public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors and empowering graduate constables and crime intelligence havildars to investigate certain types of cases.

“My government is committed to maintain transparency in administration. The office of the Lokayukta has started functioning from March 20, 2019,” he said.The Chief Minister announced that ‘Sachivalaya’ will be renamed as ‘Lok Sevak Bhawan’. “In a democracy, people are masters and we all exist to serve them. I would like to use this opportunity to announce that ‘Sachivalaya’ or Secretariat will be called as ‘Lok Sevak Bhawan’,” he said.

Police reforms as per SC order sought

Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJP and Congress on Monday targeted the State Government over the deteriorating law and order situation and its failure to bring in desired reforms as recommended by the Supreme Court. Coming down heavily on the Government for keeping the State police inadequately equipped, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said police forces need to be well-equipped, in terms of personnel, weaponry, communication and transport support, to perform their role well.

Initiating the debate on demand for grants of Home and General Administration departments, Naik said the overall strength of Odisha police has not been enhanced as per the population growth of the State. While a large number of posts are lying vacant, the number of police stations and outposts are grossly inadequate which put extra burden on the existing force. “How could one expect better performance from police when they are heavily burdened with the twin job of maintaining law and order and crime prevention?” he questioned.