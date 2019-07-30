Sambalpur witnessing rise in Eve-teasing cases

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite stringent efforts of the WE squad, incidents of eve-teasing continue to be reported in the city. Such incidents have become frequent in areas nearby Gangadhar Meher University which has a number of private women’s hostels. On Sunday evening, as two girls of the university were walking on the Budharaja over a bridge nearby, a group of miscreants on three motorcycles surrounded them and passed lewd comments.

The miscreants then fled the spot and could not be traced as the area does not have CCTVs. A group of students of the university apprised the ASP Amrendra Rana about rising cases of eve-teasing on Monday. The ASP assured them that two police officers will be deployed on both sides of the over the bridge during evening hours and patrolling will be done frequently near the university.