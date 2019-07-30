Home States Odisha

Sambalpur witnessing rise in Eve-teasing cases

Despite stringent efforts of the WE squad, incidents of eve-teasing continue to be reported in the city. 

Published: 30th July 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Eve teasing is on the rise: EPS

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite stringent efforts of the WE squad, incidents of eve-teasing continue to be reported in the city. Such incidents have become frequent in areas nearby Gangadhar Meher University which has a number of private women’s hostels. On Sunday evening, as two girls of the university were walking on the Budharaja over a bridge nearby, a group of miscreants on three motorcycles surrounded them and passed lewd comments.

The miscreants then fled the spot and could not be traced as the area does not have CCTVs. A group of students of the university apprised the ASP Amrendra Rana about rising cases of eve-teasing on Monday. The ASP assured them that two police officers will be deployed on both sides of the over the bridge during evening hours and patrolling will be done frequently near the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur Eve teasing Odisha crime Odisha WE squad Sambalpur ASP Amrendra Rana
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp