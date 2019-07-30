Home States Odisha

Odisha Government flayed over Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration delay

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Members of the ruling and Opposition political parties on Monday criticised the State Government in the Assembly over the delay in beginning the celebrations marking 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Odisha. The issue raised by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra during the zero hour was also supported by members of the ruling BJD and BJP. 

Though the State Government had decided last year to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a grand way, no activities have been started yet, Mishra said. “A committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was formed for the celebrations. However, the committee has met only once,” he said. 

However, BJP members raised strong protest when Mishra indirectly targeted the saffron party over the issue. “There is a conspiracy to ensure that people forget Mahatma Gandhi. It is a matter of great concern that on Mahatma’s death anniversary on January 30, bullets were fired at his photograph. Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse is being worshipped and a section of people belonging to a political party now ruling at the Centre are influenced by his ideology,” Mishra said.

Deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bisnu Charan Sethi strongly objected to Mishra’s statement. “Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse who belonged to Hindu Mahasabha which has nothing to do with RSS or the BJP. The ruling party at the Centre has the highest regard for Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar and other patriots,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded a full debate in the House to discuss Mahatma’s Gandhi’s ideology. “We are ready for a debate. No one should teach us (BJP) on patriotism and nationalism,” said Sethi. Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik supported his party colleague Sethi on the issue.

Several BJD members including Debi Prasad Mishra, Amar Prasad Satpathy, Bhupinder Singh, Pradeep Maharathy and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak admitted that the celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary is yet to start in the State. “The delay was mostly due to elections and other developments,” they said. 

Debi Prasad Mishra said there should be a special session of the Assembly to discuss Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology while Nayak claimed Odisha’s Chief Minister was the first leader in the country to demand inclusion of “Ahimsa” (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Nayak said the State Government has already set up five sub-committees for the celebration of the anniversary in a grand manner.

