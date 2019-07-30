Home States Odisha

Prime accused in Cuttack triple murder case nabbed

Commissionerate Police, which has been grappling with the serial murder case in Cuttack, on Monday claimed to have nabbed the prime suspect.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Commissionerate Police, which has been grappling with the serial murder case in Cuttack, on Monday claimed to have nabbed the prime suspect. Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh said the prime suspect in the murder of three homeless persons within 24 hours has been nabbed and is identified as Narayan Sahu of Ganjam district. He was staying in a shanty beside the road stretching from OPM square to Cuttack Railway Station for the past 3-4 months. 

“The 35-year-old suspect is now being interrogated. Prima facie the person doesn’t appear to be mentally-challenged,” said Singh. After the triple murder, Sahu had been absconding since Wednesday which led police to suspect him. The verification of CCTV footage and the circumstantial evidence further strengthened police suspicion, said the DCP adding that special police teams were formed to nab him.

“After Narayan absconded, no such incident took place or attempted in Cuttack. The suspect who was apprehended on Monday early morning is under interrogation and further corroborative evidences are under investigation,” said Singh.

Three murder cases have been registered in which the accused person was unknown. While the first case was registered in Mangalabag police station on July 23, the other two were registered in Chauliaganj police station on July 24. The three homeless persons were attacked when they were fast asleep at around 4 am. Deep injury marks were detected on their necks and the weapon used was similar as ascertained from the forensic examination, the DGP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh Cuttack police cuttack crime Cuttack Railway Station Ganjam district
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp