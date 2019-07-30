Prime accused in Cuttack triple murder case nabbed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police, which has been grappling with the serial murder case in Cuttack, on Monday claimed to have nabbed the prime suspect. Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh said the prime suspect in the murder of three homeless persons within 24 hours has been nabbed and is identified as Narayan Sahu of Ganjam district. He was staying in a shanty beside the road stretching from OPM square to Cuttack Railway Station for the past 3-4 months.

“The 35-year-old suspect is now being interrogated. Prima facie the person doesn’t appear to be mentally-challenged,” said Singh. After the triple murder, Sahu had been absconding since Wednesday which led police to suspect him. The verification of CCTV footage and the circumstantial evidence further strengthened police suspicion, said the DCP adding that special police teams were formed to nab him.

“After Narayan absconded, no such incident took place or attempted in Cuttack. The suspect who was apprehended on Monday early morning is under interrogation and further corroborative evidences are under investigation,” said Singh.

Three murder cases have been registered in which the accused person was unknown. While the first case was registered in Mangalabag police station on July 23, the other two were registered in Chauliaganj police station on July 24. The three homeless persons were attacked when they were fast asleep at around 4 am. Deep injury marks were detected on their necks and the weapon used was similar as ascertained from the forensic examination, the DGP said.