Scientist and author Lewis Dartnell delivers Great Talks lectures in Bhuvaneshwar

Research scientist and author Professor Lewis Dartnell delivered lectures at various locations in the City as part of the GREAT Talks series organised by the British Council on Monday. 

Lewis Dartnell delivering GREAT Talks series organised by the British Council in Bhuvaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Research scientist and author Professor Lewis Dartnell delivered lectures at various locations in the City as part of the GREAT Talks series organised by the British Council on Monday. 

Dartnell, author of two bestsellers ‘Origins’ and ‘The Knowledge’, delivered lectures at a Government High School and CV Raman College of Engineering here. He also addressed around 600 students in 30 districts from the Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) office here via video-conferencing. 

“These lectures aim to motivate students to plan careers in science and astrobiology. Every country, including India, has now made great advances in space technology. Students have tremendous potential here and can make their careers in astrobiology,” said Dartnell. GREAT Talks will be held across the country with more experts from the UK interacting with students living in smaller cities. 

Throughout the year, the British Council will organise a variety of lectures on topics like science, art, design, environment and space to create opportunities for students to engage with distinguished personalities of the UK, said Director, East and Northeast India, British Council Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti.

