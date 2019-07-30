Home States Odisha

Second round admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Odisha begins

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Chairman SK Chand said the second round admission will be conducted for 304 MBBS and BDS seats.

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

 

BHUBANESWAR: The second round admission for medical courses in 10 medical colleges across the state began on Tuesday.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Chairman SK Chand said the second round admission will be conducted for 304 MBBS and BDS seats, including 45 seats that were returned to the State from Central quota after completion of first phase counselling.

In the second round admission in MBBS course, the OJEE has allotted seats to 49 candidates in SCB Medical College Cuttack, 22 each in MKCG Medical College Berhampur and VIMSAR at Burla, 12 in PRM Medical College at Baripada, 10 each in SLN Medical College at Koraput and Fakir Mohan Government Medical College at Balasore, 12 in Bhima Bhoi Government Medical College at Balangir and 55 in igh-tech medical college at Bhubaneswar.

The OJEE cell has also allotted seats to 17 candidates in SCB Dental college and 55 in High-tech Dental college for second round admission in BDS course.

The second round admission will continue till August 1. The OJEE chairman said if any MBBS/BDS seat falls vacant after second round, spot admission will take place at the OJEE's Gandamunda office here between August 4 and 8.

He, however, clarified that the candidates who have participated in the first and second round medical counseling will not be allowed to take part in the spot admission as per the directives of the Medical Council of India and the Supreme Court.

The process of admission to medical courses in the State will be completed by August 18.

However, seat for the candidates, who have secured ranks in the special OJEE held on July 21, will be allotted on August 1. The first round admission of the candidates in courses like BTech, Lateral Entry B.Tech, MCA, Lateral Entry MCA, MBA, B.Pharm and M.Pharm will be held from August 2 onwards.

Of 14,627 candidates appeared the special OJEE, 14,622 candidates have secured ranks.

