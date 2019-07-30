Home States Odisha

Secret rituals of Jagannath temple out on social media

 The video of secret rituals being performed inside the Jagannath temple here uploaded on the Facebook page of one Kausik has left the devotees shocked. 

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The video of secret rituals being performed inside the Jagannath temple here uploaded on the Facebook page of one Kausik has left the devotees shocked. Considering that only one section of servitors perform the rituals like abakash, mailum and other secret nitees, the video has raised questions on the security as well as use of mobile phones inside the temple.

It is being suspected that a section of temple servitors performing as well as having access to these services might have taken the photos and handed those over to outsiders.  Devotees have demanded a thorough probe into the incident and stringent legal steps against the culprits as early as possible. The Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Authority, PK Mahapatra was not available over the phone for comment.

