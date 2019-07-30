Stranded in malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE/RAYAGADA : Vehicular traffic on NH-326, passing through Malkangiri district, was disrupted for the second day on Monday with rainwater flowing two feet over the low lying bridges at Kangrukonda and Undrukonda. Commuters have been stranded on Malkangiri- Kalimela-Motu and Kalimela-Podia roads of the highway.

District Emergency Officer Pramod Kumar Behera said communication between Malkangiri, Kalimela and Motu is yet to be restored as water is still flowing on the roads at Kangrukonda and Undrukonda. However, the situation is improving in other parts of the district with water receding and intensity of rainfall coming down since Monday noon.

The water level near low lying bridge at Potteru on NH- 326 and MV-11, Korukonda and Tarlakota on Malkangiri-Balimela road began receding on Monday morning. On Sunday, vehicular communication between Malkangiri and Balimela was disrupted as the water was flowing three to four feet over the bridges at Tarlakota and Korukonda.

Behera said with an average rainfall of 127.51 mm during the last 24 hours, total rainfall in the district during the last four days has gone up to 302.34 mm. Korukonda block has received the highest of 232.00 mm rain during the last 24 hours and Kalimela reported the lowest of 63.00 mm. The Potteru Irrigation division authorities opened two gates of the Surlikonda barrage on Sunday followed by one on Monday to discharge flood water from the catchment area to maintain the barrage level at 164 meter.

Meanwhile, the water level in Chitrakonda dam touched 1457.8 feet on Monday with a three feet rise in water level within last 24 hours, Balimela Dam Project sources said.In Koraput, there is no respite from heavy rains for people. Incessant rains continued to lash the district for the third consecutive day on Monday. About 122 mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours and Kotpad block registered the highest 193 mm.

While water level of rivers like Indravati, Saptadhara, Saveri and Patali is increasing, Machkund project authority opened three sluice gates on Monday to release excess water. There are eight gates in the dam and water level stood at 2,718 feet against the highest level of 2,750 feet.

With rain water flowing over roads, many private buses suspended services on the day. Shops and business establishments remained closed and people remained indoors.