Three districts of Odisha put on heavy rain alert 

The office of Special Relief Commissioner said heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha in next seven to eight days which may lead to flooding in low lying areas.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters take cover from a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Monday directed Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts to remain alert and put in place necessary measures in view of the heavy rain warning of the IMD. The three districts have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Malkangiri received a maximum rainfall of 127.5 mm followed by Koraput 122.8 mm and Nabarangpur 100.4 mm.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner said heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha in next seven to eight days which may lead to flooding in low lying areas. Meanwhile, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda directed all district Collectors to seek assistance in case of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. Dr Meherda also instructed district chiefs to shift pregnant women to Maa Gruha (maternity waiting home), keep mobile medical teams on standby and stock adequate medicines in case of heavy rains.

On the day, the Regional Met office issued a special bulletin predicting light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities at many places in the State on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts during the period.

The Met office also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Wednesday.“Southwest monsoon has been active over Odisha. The rainfall deficit has also reduced by 12 per cent and now stands at 20 per cent,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

