Home States Odisha

Water level of Hirakud dam reservoir rising

Water level of Hirakud dam reservoir is increasing for the last two days following rise in inflow of water.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hirakud Dam

Hirakud Dam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Water level of Hirakud dam reservoir is increasing for the last two days following rise in inflow of water. On Monday, the water level stood at 599 feet while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 21,011 cusec and the outflow was 3,639 cusec through canals and pipelines for industries. Rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours has been recorded at 15.60 mm while 43.68 mm was recorded downstream.

On Sunday, the water level stood at 598.41 feet while the inflow was 8,604 cusecs and outflow 3,639 cusec.  The water level of Hirakud started declining since July 14 this year and it continued till July 27 due to scanty rainfall in the upstream of the dam.

On July 14, the water level stood at 601.60 feet while the inflow into the reservoir was 7,561 cusec and outflow was 13,397 cusec.   On July 27, the water level was 598.39 feet. The maximum storage capacity of the dam reservoir is 630 feet, while the dead level of the reservoir for the agriculture and power generation is 590 feet. Dead level of the reservoir for industries is 595 feet.

TAGS
Hirakud dam SAMBALPUR hirakund dam reservoir odisha rainfall
