Youth held for eve-teasing in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 23-year-old youth was arrested by police from Jobra on charges of eve-teasing on Monday. The accused was identified as Subhrant Kumar Swain of Jagatsinghpur. Sources said Swain had been harassing a married lady constable for the last one year.

The victim, Gitanjali Jena who is a head constable, was on her way to Malgodown police station when Swain intercepted her near Jobra and passed lewd remarks. However, Jena confronted him, grabbed him by his collar and shouted for help. On hearing her screams, locals came to her rescue and severely thrashed the accused.

Later, police rushed to the spot and arrested swain. On the other hand, Jena was placed under suspension for interacting with the media after the incident. In a separate incident on Sunday night, an unidentified miscreant made an unsuccessful bid to snatch a gold chain from a housewife at Mala Sahi in Jobra.

Covering himself with a blanket, the miscreant knocked at the gate of victim Sandhya Tarai’s house at 11.30 pm. When Tarai came near the gate, the miscreant tried to snatch the chain from her neck. Though the chain snatcher failed in his bid, Tarai sustained injuries on her neck. By the time locals came to her rescue, the miscreant had fled.