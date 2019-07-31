Coal shortage forces shut down of major power units in Odisha

BK Rout By

Express News Service

ANGUL: As the BJP sponsored-Talcher coalfield bandh the entered the sixth day on Tuesday, the power utilities have hit the SOS button. It is feared that if the strike is not called off in a day or two, many utilities will be forced to shut down more units seriously affecting power generation and supply.

The 3,000 MW NTPC-Kaniha, 460 MW Talcher Thermal Power Station, 1,050 MW GMR power plant and 1,200 MW Jindal India Thermal Power Plant (JITPL) are already reeling under acute coal shortage. The captive units of JSPL and Nalco also running short of coal.

Three of the six 500 MW units of NTPC-Kaniha, which supplies power to 17 states, have been shut down two days back. As on Tuesday, its stock stood at a record low of 30,000 tonnes. The authorities fear that if the strike is not called off, they would have to shut down another unit within two days.

“We are running the remaining three units on partial load by bringing coal from IB Valley, Eastern Coalfield Limited and Singareni Coalfield Limited. But, that is not enough to run three units which require 28,000 tonnes of coal per day. In the worst case we will shut down another unit within two days and instead of 3,000 MW power generation from the second-largest power plant of country, it now stands at 1,100 MW,” said a top NTPC official.

The GMR Power Plant nearby has shut down its 350 MW power unit and curtailed load on the other due to the demand of coal. The stock is nil at its stockyard, said sources. The authorities fears shut down of the power plant if the supply situation does not improve.

The coal stock at JITPL is also running at a record low. The present stock will cater to need of the plant for one day, said sources adding that here also the generation has been curtailed due to strike at Talcher. An official in TTPS, which is linked to State grid, said they are collecting coal from its stock to run the plant. “If the strike does not end within a day or two we will be forced to shut down units affecting power supply to State,” he said.

At JSPL and Nalco the captive units are also face a shortage. An official of MCL said not only these plants but those in South India which depend on Talcher have started making distress calls for coal as production and dispatch, both have been paralysed.

Even as the situation at power plants is alarming, both the State and Centre have not initiated any steps to resolve the issue. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak had on Thursday called a meeting with BJP leaders but it remained unresolved as the agitators under the leadership of party’s State secretary Kalandi Samal are demanding that district administration should certify safety in coal mines, policy for compensation and action on erring officials.