Environmental concern in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the ruling BJD on Tuesday expressed concern over the rapid environmental degradation in many parts of Odisha and warned that the State will turn into a hot cauldron if adequate steps are not taken immediately to correct the situation.

The issue cropped up during the question hour with BJD members criticising the State Government for ignoring such an important issue. Expressing concern over the increasing air pollution in different urban centres of the State, the members maintained that the Capital City may turn into another Delhi if steps are not taken in this regard.

Several ruling party members alleged that the State Government has also failed to utilise the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds.

Responding to the queries, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the State Government has initiated afforestation and planted saplings on 2,99,055 hectare of land for this purpose. He said `616.94 crore has been earmarked for utilisation from the CAMPA funds for various afforestation projects in the State in 2019-20.

106 deer killed in three years

Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha informed the Assembly that 106 deer of different species were killed in the State in the last three years. In a written reply, the Minister said the highest number of 44 deer were killed in 2017-18 followed by 34 in 2018-19 and 28 in 2016-17. Six leopards were also killed while as many elephants were hunted by poachers during the period. Arukha said Anti-Depredation and Wildlife Protection Squads are working round the clock to check poaching.