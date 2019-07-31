Hirakud’s water level rising for second consecutive day

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Water level in Hirakud dam reservoir continues to rise for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the water level of the dam reservoir stood at 599.35 feet. While the inflow of water was 21,804 cusec and the outflow was 6,913 cusec through canals, power channel besides, water for industries.

There has been 15.29mm rainfall in the upstream of the dam and 14.87 mm downstream in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the water level was 599 feet with 21,011 cusec inflow and 3,639 cusec outflow. The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 630 feet, while the dead level of the reservoir for agriculture and power generation is 590 feet. The dead level for industries is 595 feet.