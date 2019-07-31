Home States Odisha

Hirakud’s water level rising for second consecutive day

Water level in Hirakud dam reservoir continues to rise for the second consecutive day.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hirakund Dam

Hirakund Dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Water level in Hirakud dam reservoir continues to rise for the second consecutive day.
On Tuesday, the water level of the dam reservoir stood at 599.35 feet. While the inflow of water was 21,804 cusec and the outflow was 6,913 cusec through canals, power channel besides, water for industries.

ALSO READ: Water level of Hirakud dam reservoir rising

There has been 15.29mm rainfall in the upstream of the dam and 14.87 mm downstream in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the water level was 599 feet with 21,011 cusec inflow and 3,639 cusec outflow. The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 630 feet, while the dead level of the reservoir for agriculture and power generation is 590 feet. The dead level for industries is 595 feet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hirakud dam reservoir Odisha rains Odisha flood Hirakund dam water level
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp