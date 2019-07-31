Odisha's Indravati river swelling, 10 villages marooned

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: AT least 5,000 people in Nabarangpur district have been marooned with floodwater entering several villages on Tuesday.

With incessant rains continuing in the catchment areas of Indravati river, flood situation has become grim in the district. Kosagumuda block is the worst hit as flood water entered 10 villages under it and people had to be shifted to schools, Anganwadi centres, panchayat offices and other such facilities.

Catchment areas of the river have received around 200 mm rainfall in the last two days leading to flooding of villages under Kosagumuda block. On Tuesday, water gushed into villages of Dubuluhandi, Ghat Bansuli, Ghat Guda, Padei Guda, Jaganiguda, Bhtraguda, Chirma, Alupadar and Galia in the block. As many as 1,450 villagers of Chirma have been shifted to safer places and a free kitchen was opened for them by the district administration.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra took stock of the situation and directed block and revenue officials to speed up relief and rescue operations.

According to preliminary reports, most of the village roads in the block are waterlogged. Floodwater has also entered at least 1,000 hectares of paddy and sugarcane crops. The exact extent of crop damage would be ascertained after the water recedes.

The situation is equally grim in Kotpad block of Koraput district when Indravati river and its tributary Suruli are in spate. The rivers are flowing close to the red mark and situation would worsen if rains continue throughout the night.

Koraput administration has put all measures to rescue people and provide relief to them if the situation demands. Revenue and block officials are camping in Kotpad.