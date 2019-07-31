Home States Odisha

Odisha's Indravati river swelling, 10 villages marooned

Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur, Kotpad in Koraput worst affected by floods.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indravati river swelling

People of Chirma village under Kosagumuda block of Nabarangpur district moving to panchayat office after flood water entered their village on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: AT least 5,000 people in Nabarangpur district have been marooned with floodwater entering several villages on Tuesday.

With incessant rains continuing in the catchment areas of Indravati river, flood situation has become grim in the district. Kosagumuda block is the worst hit as flood water entered 10 villages under it and people had to be shifted to schools, Anganwadi centres, panchayat offices and other such facilities.

Catchment areas of the river have received around 200 mm rainfall in the last two days leading to flooding of villages under Kosagumuda block. On Tuesday, water gushed into villages of Dubuluhandi, Ghat Bansuli, Ghat Guda, Padei Guda, Jaganiguda, Bhtraguda, Chirma, Alupadar and Galia in the block. As many as 1,450 villagers of Chirma have been shifted to safer places and a free kitchen was opened for them by the district administration.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra took stock of the situation and directed block and revenue officials to speed up relief and rescue operations.

According to preliminary reports, most of the village roads in the block are waterlogged. Floodwater has also entered at least 1,000 hectares of paddy and sugarcane crops. The exact extent of crop damage would be ascertained after the water recedes.

The situation is equally grim in Kotpad block of Koraput district when Indravati river and its tributary Suruli are in spate. The rivers are flowing close to the red mark and situation would worsen if rains continue throughout the night.

Koraput administration has put all measures to rescue people and provide relief to them if the situation demands. Revenue and block officials are camping in Kotpad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nabarangpur district Odisha flood water Indravati river Dubuluhandi Odisha indravati river flood
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp