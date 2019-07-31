People’s Choice award for Sudarshan Pattnaik at Boston International Sand Art Championship

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik won the People’s Choice Prize at Boston International Sand Art Championship, 2019 in the US recently.

The championship was themed plastic pollution and Sudarshan created a sculpture titled, ‘Stop Plastic Pollution, Save Our Ocean’.As many as 15 top sand artists from across the world participated in the three-day competition that started on July 26.

Sudarshan said he would dedicate the award to India which is working towards curbing plastic pollution. He added that there is an urgent need to save oceans from pollution.