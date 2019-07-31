Rains claim two lives in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Flood has claimed two lives in Undrukonda panchayat of Malkangiri district. The district has been receiving incessant rains for the last four days leaving many villages inundated and cut-off from the mainland.

Kawasi Bhime, of Inchimetla village under the panchayat, died on Monday when a wall of his house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. He was sleeping inside the thatched house when the incident took place. He was killed on the spot. Another Irma Beti of Bhubanpalli village was bitten by a snake on the same day but she could not be shifted to a health centre as the entire village was inundated and communication between Kalimela and Podia was snapped, said District Emergency Officer Pramod Kumar Behera.

Podia BDO has been asked to submit the postmortem report of the deceased after which, `4 lakh compensation would be provided to each of the families from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. District administration provided Rs 2,000 to the kin of each of the deceased for final rites.