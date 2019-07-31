Home States Odisha

Villagers in Jagatsinghpur hire tutor to run school

State Government’s tall claims of improving education standards by merging schools having  less than 10 students seem to have lost its ground in Jagatsinghpur.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tutor teaching at the Jagatsinghpur school (Photo |EPS)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: State Government’s tall claims of improving education standards by merging schools having less than 10 students seem to have lost its ground in Jagatsinghpur.

As reports of faulty exercise stream in, locals and parents of students of an affected school Bata Belar primary school in Batakandha villages in Erasama block have been compelled to hire a tutor to take classes on the verandah of the locked institution.

The school under Bamdeipur panchayat has 16 students but was closed this year and merged with Kankardia Primary School under the same panchayat after officials of School and Mass Education Department wrongly reported that it had less than 10 students.

Villagers alleged that it was faultily merged with a school that is three kms away. No transportation facility was made by the department to carry students to the new school and they would have had to walk down a heavily dilapidated road to reach the school. “How can we force our children who are in the age group of five to 10 years to walk such long-distance on the treacherous road every day?” questioned a local.

Although villagers requested the department authorities to look into the issue, there was no response. Sarpanch of Bamdeipur panchayat, Gopinath Samantray said with no other way out villagers decided to teach the students by hiring a private tutor who takes classes on the verandah of the school.

A similar arrangement was in place in Dhuanpada Primary School under Naugaon block last year. The School and Mass Education Department merged Dhuanpada Primary School under Naugaon block with Korua UP School after officials reported that there were less than 10 students. The primary school had an enrolment of 21 students in the last academic session.

Protesting merger, villagers engaged a private tutor to teach the 21 children. Department authorities intervened and children were admitted to the new school this academic session.

Block Education Officer of Erasama, Jayant Kumar Ray said during the survey, the officials concerned found attendance in the schools to be less than 10 which is why they were merged with other nearby schools. As many as 162 primary schools have been closed in the district due to the shortage of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha education department Jagatsinghpur Bata Belar primary school Batakandha villages in Erasama block Bamdeipur panchayat
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp