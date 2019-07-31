Worker found dead at railway siding of Vedanta's Aluminium Plant in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A worker was found dead at the railway siding area on the plant premises of Vedanta Aluminium Ltd in Jharsuguda on Tuesday evening. He has been identified as Mumtaz Khan, who was employed in the plant by Cenfis India Ltd, a logistics outsourcing agency.

Although he was taken to Apollo Clinics and then rushed to VIMSAR in Burla, doctors declared him brought dead.

While it is believed that he was engaged in coupling and decoupling of bogies at the railway siding where he met with an accident, the exact reason behind the accident is not known yet.

An official statement from Vedanta said, there was an unfortunate incident at the plant premises in the railway siding area wherein a worker lost his life. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. “We stand with the family of the deceased and will extend all possible support to them,” it added.