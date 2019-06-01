Two bike lifters arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City cops on Friday arrested two persons for theft and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers from them. The accused are Pintu Behera and Gadadhara Baliarsingh of Jharpada.

Police intercepted the accused duo during a routine vehicle checking near Badagada High School here on Thursday. Behera and Baliarsingh failed to produce the documents of the motorcycle on which they were travelling and even attempted to flee from the spot by abandoning the two-wheeler.

However, the cops nabbed them. Later, the duo revealed that the motorcycle was stolen. “The accused confessed that they were involved in selling stolen two-wheelers.