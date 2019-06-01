Home States Odisha

Child marriage stopped in Odisha

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajashree Dash said both the girl and the boy were in a relationship and had fled their houses 10 days back.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A child marriage was stopped in Semiliguda by the officials of the District Child Protection Cell on Friday.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajashree Dash said both the girl and the boy were in a relationship and had fled their houses 10 days back. While the boy is 17 year old, the girl is 14.

Their parents found the two and decided to marry them off but the matter came to the notice of child protection cell.

Parents of the two were produced before the Child Welfare Committee in Koraput and both the children were handed over to them following an agreement that the marriage will be conducted only after they attain 18 years of age.

The DCPO also organised an awareness camp in the village and sensitised villagers on the ills of child marriage.  

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp