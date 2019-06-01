Child marriage stopped in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A child marriage was stopped in Semiliguda by the officials of the District Child Protection Cell on Friday.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajashree Dash said both the girl and the boy were in a relationship and had fled their houses 10 days back. While the boy is 17 year old, the girl is 14.

Their parents found the two and decided to marry them off but the matter came to the notice of child protection cell.

Parents of the two were produced before the Child Welfare Committee in Koraput and both the children were handed over to them following an agreement that the marriage will be conducted only after they attain 18 years of age.

The DCPO also organised an awareness camp in the village and sensitised villagers on the ills of child marriage.