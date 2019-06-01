Home States Odisha

Cong infighting over poll debacle on

Infighting in Congress continued on Friday with senior leaders blaming each other for the party’s worst-ever performance in the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

BHUBANESWAR: Infighting in Congress continued on Friday with senior leaders blaming each other for the party’s worst-ever performance in the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.Sources maintained that candidates, who have lost in the polls, alleged at a meeting held at the Congress Bhavan here on Thursday that sabotage from inside the party and lack of resources were mainly responsible for the poll debacle of Congress in the elections.

Without mentioning anyone’s name during the review meeting, Congress leader George Tirkey had reportedly alleged that he lost the election due to conspiracy of own party leaders.
On the other hand, chairman of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) disciplinary committee Hemananda Biswal on Friday targeted Tirkey for his statements saying he cannot be a great leader by getting close to the party high command only.

“Congress party is a sea and he is just a drop in it. There is no support of people in favour of Congress. The BJP wave bulldozed everyone in the State during the polls. Therefore, there is no point in blaming anyone,” Biswal said.

Tirkey, who contested from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, was relegated to the third position behind BJD candidate Sunita Biswal, daughter of Congress veteran Biswal. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jual Oram won from the seat by a margin of over 2.21 lakh votes.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, however, said Congress has become weak at the grassroots level and there are many reasons behind the poor performance of the party. “It is wrong to blame any individual for the poll debacle of the Congress,” he said. Congress has constituted a 21-member committee under senior leader Narasingh Mishra to find out the reasons behind the party’s dismal performance. The members of the committee will travel throughout Odisha and get the details and prepare a report.

