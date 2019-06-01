Dharna over caste certificates

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Members of Dora community in Doraguda village under Sindhrimal panchayat staged dharna on Friday protesting non-issuance of caste certificates.

While the villagers have been given land patta and other Government benefits, they have not yet been provided with caste certificates as a result of which, their children are unable to pursue higher education. “We have applied for caste certificates online two months back but no one has received the certificates so far,” said Sabita Hantal, a villager.

The villagers alleged that they have been running from pillar to post but in vain. Another villager, Padlam Bhumia said they had also sought intervention of Malkangiri Tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak.

The Tehsildar said no villager will be deprived of caste certificates and process has started to issue the same.