Home States Odisha

Dharna over caste certificates

Members of Dora community in Doraguda village under Sindhrimal panchayat staged dharna on Friday protesting non-issuance of caste certificates.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Members of Dora community in Doraguda village under Sindhrimal panchayat staged dharna on Friday protesting non-issuance of caste certificates.

While the villagers have been given land patta and other Government benefits, they have not yet been provided with caste certificates as a result of which, their children are unable to pursue higher education. “We have applied for caste certificates online two months back but no one has received the certificates so far,” said Sabita Hantal, a villager.

The villagers alleged that they have been running from pillar to post but in vain. Another villager, Padlam Bhumia said they had also sought intervention of Malkangiri Tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak.
The Tehsildar said no villager will be deprived of caste certificates and process has started to issue the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp