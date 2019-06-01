Home States Odisha

‘Doctor vacancies to be filled up on priority’

These apart, he would do his best to establish a heart care unit and a cancer hospital in Jharsuguda.

JHARSUGUDA: HEALTH Minister and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said his immediate focus would be to fill up vacant doctor posts Government hospitals across the State.
The Health Minister said he will give special attention to issues related to district headquarters hospital here and the  VIMSAR, Burla. A fact finding team will be sent to VIMSAR soon to find out  various problems in the MCH and based on its report, remedial measures will be taken in a time bound manner, Das said.

With Das’ ministerial berth, Jharsuguda happens to be the only district among 13 other districts in Western Odisha which got representation in the Cabinet. He said the Health Department is a challenging assignment but he would do his best to take Government’s schemes to people and resolve all issues related to the health sector.

He will also ensure early completion of construction of Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre which is one of its kind in the region. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone of the pathology lab and diagnostic centre on January 28.

